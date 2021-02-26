close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

DG FDE visits girls college

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Islamabad: Director General Federal Directorate of Education visited Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), F-7/4, Islamabad here on Tuesday.

Principal Suleha Jabeen and faculty members welcomed him. During his visit Dr. Ikram inaugurated gym for student and planted sapling in the college lawn. He said that regular exercise is necessary for good health and maintaining fitness for the students. He also said that the teachers and students should plant trees and make their country clean and green.

He visited different department of college and discussed shortage of staff and funds and various other issues related to the college. He said that we should focus more on the quality of education delivered through the educational institution.

