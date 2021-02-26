Sharjeel feeling confident after century against United

KARACHI: Hard-hitting batsman of Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan has said that his glorious century has further boosted his morale and he would try to carry the momentum in the rest of the tournament.

‘Thanks God, I played a good innings,’ Sharjeel said after blasting a fine 105, his second hundred in his PSL career, against Islamabad on Wednesday night.

Despite his ton, Karachi Kings were downed by Islamabad United when their middle order showed great maturity to achieve the 197-run target after losing five wickets.

‘I was waiting for such an innings as it adds to your confidence. I am feeling very well now. I will try to carry the same momentum in the rest of the event as well,’ Sharjeel said.

‘While representing Islamabad United I scored the first century of the PSL and today I scored against Islamabad United and it’s good,’ Sharjeel said.

Sharjeel said performing in PSL boosts a player’s confidence. ‘I had a good domestic season and have been playing cricket for the last five to six months. But performing at this platform leaves no doubt then. It doubles your confidence,’ said Sharjeel.

He said that Karachi Kings would learn from their mistakes. ‘Where we have made mistakes we will try to overcome them. The best thing is that good matches are being held and all teams are equally balanced,’ Sharjeel said.

Sharjeel shared a record opening stand of 176 with Babar Azam who chipped in with a solid 62.

He said he is enjoying opening with Babar. ‘I and Babar have good relations for the last six to seven years. We played together for ZTBL and also for Kings last year. As batting partners we are enjoying each other’s company on the pitch. I have a good combination with Babar,’ the left-hander said.

Sharjeel said they had a good start as they won the first game against Quetta. ‘You face such ups and downs in this type of cricket. But we will try our level best to put in 100 percent,’ Sharjeel said.