Weightlifting teams selected

LAHORE: The trials commenced on Thursday for table tennis, weightlifting and powerlifting teams for upcoming First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships.

The trials were initiated on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, who in a statement on Thursday directed all the selectors to pick teams purely on merit.

“First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships is the best platform for young talented players of the province to express their potential,” he added.

The competitions will be organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall from March 1 to 3.

The trials of Lahore Division men’s weightlifting team were held at Railways Stadium.

The trials of Lahore Division women powerlifting team will be held at Punjab University Women Centre opposite MAO College on Friday (today).

The selectors picked up the following 10 weightlifters out of 21 participants: Sameer Khan, Hamza Raffique, Zain Khalid, Hasnain Butt, Abdullah Zahid, Wasiq Iqbal, Shahzaib Haider, M Ali, Khurram Ali and Faiz Butt.

The trials of Multan’s weightlifting (Men) and powerlifting (Women) teams will be held at Sports Complex Multan at 10am on Friday (today).