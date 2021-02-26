close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Sharjeel feeling confident after century

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

KARACHI: Hard-hitting batsman of Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan has said that his glorious century has further boosted his morale and he would try to carry the momentum in the rest of the tournament.

‘Thanks God, I played a good innings,’ Sharjeel said after blasting a fine 105, his second hundred in his PSL career, against Islamabad on Wednesday night.

Despite his ton, Karachi Kings were downed by Islamabad United when their middle order showed great maturity to achieve the 197-run target after losing five wickets.

‘I was waiting for such an innings as it adds to your confidence. I am feeling very well now. I will try to carry the same momentum in the rest of the event as well,’ Sharjeel said.

Latest News

More From Sports