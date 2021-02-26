PC LEGACY hotel in Hunza soon

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group is opening the second hotel of PC LEGACY in the scenic valley of Nasirabad, Hunza soon, a statement said on Thursday.

It will be the second hotel by Hashoo Group in their recently introduced brand of hotels by the name of PC LEGACY; following Naran, it added.

The brand “PC LEGACY” is a new chain of four-star hotels by Hashoo Group, who already owned and operate Pearl-Continental, Marriott, and Hotel One across Pakistan, it added.

PC LEGACY will bridge the gap for travellers between the five-star and the select-service hotels.

In this connection, an agreement was signed between Pakistan Services Limited and Linked International Pvt Ltd at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel.

Murtaza Hashwani, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of Hashoo Group, said: “In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, our goal is to develop sustainable infrastructure of hotels in Northern Pakistan. We plan to promote domestic tourism by offering state-of-the-art travel and lodging facilities to visitors at the most beautiful destinations of Pakistan. Our focus is, and will always remain Pakistan.”