PM wants right people in legislature, not those who minted money: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the government was trying to strengthen democracy and make the masses prosperous by bringing in the right people (in legislatures) who can work for the country and people’s well-being, and not for a specific purpose to mint money. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party stood on the right side of the history and represented the right forces of light, whereas the opposition or PDM stood on the left side of the history, representing the forces of darkness. “The history will demand an answer from them (opposition) one day,” he contended. In chat with journalists outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan here, the minister said he prayed and wished that God willing the (SC) judgment would come for the right path, saying the truth had always prevailed upon the falsehood.

“We understand that if this country is to move forward, the democracy has to take roots and those lawmakers are to be brought to the Parliament who can work for masses’ welfare instead of first recovering the money they spent on polls and then making more and more money,” he maintained.

Shibli emphasized that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and restore the sanctity of the vote by eradicating the outdated tradition of buying and selling (of votes). The Prime Minister and the government, he noted, stand like a rock against buying and selling in the Senate elections and politics.

“We are trying to introduce electronic voting in general elections for transparency at all levels because whenever elections are held in our country, objections are raised from the opposite side. He pointed out that Imran Khan has accepted the challenge of holding re-election at 20 polling stations of NA-75 Daska constituency, and this is called transparency. “There is no contradiction in what we say and what we do,” he contended.

He recalled that these were the people who did not want to open four constituencies. “At that time, the PTI fulfilled all the requirements and approached the Election Commission and the courts and then the decision came in our favour against this bigotry. Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted their demands for re-election at 20 polling stations, which was a pragmatic approach to strengthen institutions and transparency”.

“The Election Commission, too, in our opinion, wants re-poll in 20 polling stations of NA-75 and this shows we are standing for principles,” the minister made it clear.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted that only people on the basis of merit and capability should make their way to the legislatures so that none could raise finger at them.