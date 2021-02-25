Ulema have endorsed Bill on Violence against Children: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Wednesday that religious scholars had endorsed the bill, passed by the Parliament on violence against children.

He expressed these views while addressing Ulema-Mashaykh Convention, held here on Wednesday at Jamia Masjid Mahaz bin Jabal, Islamabad.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the government was not going anywhere through decrees and edicts. “Fatwas and decisions based on non-Sharia and prejudiced thinking were neither accepted by the nation in the past and nor will be acknowledged in the future,” he said.

He said that the incumbent government has been making endeavours to protect the honour and sanctity of Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) at the international level. “If there is any threat to the belief in Finality of Prophethood (PBUH), Namoos-e-Risalat and Masajid-o-Madaris, we will be the first to come out at the front,” he said.

In the past, he said, the belief in the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH), Namoos-e-Risalat and Masajid-o-Madaris had been guarded and will continue to do so in future too.

Ashraf said that a judge and Mufti should not be biased. “If there is any complaint regarding the representatives of Masajid-o-Madaris, we are here to address all such complaints,” he said, adding that the religious scholars would keep on their efforts to ensure protection of the rights of minorities,” he said. He said no one will be allowed to encroach the rights of minorities and Interfaith Harmony Councils will promote tolerance, compassion and brotherhood in the society.

Commenting on possible issues of seminaries, he said that problems of Madaris regarding registration, bank accounts and other affairs will be resolved ahead of the new academic year. “Registration of seminaries with the Ministry of Education is an achievement of the government,” he said.

Tahir Ashrafi also announced that from March 1st to March 30, Pakistan Stability Conferences, seminars and Ulema-Mashaykh conventions will be held, titled, ‘One Nation-One Destination’ (peace, brotherhood, moderation) across the country. In these conferences, he said leaders of all religions and schools of thought will participate.