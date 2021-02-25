Germany convicts Syrian in landmark torture trial

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOBLENZ, Germany: A German court on Wednesday convicted a former Syrian intelligence service agent for complicity in crimes against humanity, in the first court case worldwide over state-sponsored torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.
Eyad al-Gharib, 44, was found guilty over his role in helping to arrest protesters and deliver them to a detention centre in Damascus in autumn 2011. “The accused is sentenced to four years and six months for aiding and abetting a crime against humanity in the form of torture and deprivation of liberty,” judge Anne Kerber said. Gharib hid his face from the cameras with a folder as the verdict was read out, arms folded and wearing a medical mask.