Awareness about women’s health stressed

LAHORE:Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar that owing to some social and traditional practices in Pakistani society, health of women and children is being neglected and their family members are less concerned about women's health, especially during pregnancy.

The families do not take maternity issues seriously which often leads to complications for women. Thousands of women lose their lives every year during childbirth. He said it was important to raise awareness among the rural women and their families so that they could have check-up from a lady doctor or qualified LHV during pregnancy instead of risking their lives.

The renowned gynecologist stated this while addressing a ceremony held to distribute certificates among the participants in the concluding session of three-day clinical exam course for high proficiency in gynecology at Lahore General Hospital. He said that regular training workshops should be held and medical research work be done to reach the highest level of expertise in the field of medicine.