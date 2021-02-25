Corona kills 32 more in Punjab

Around 32 more corona patients died and 543 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Wednesday, the toll of fatalities reached 5,269, while confirmed cases reached 168,891 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,100 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,229,598 in the province.