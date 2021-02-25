Coronavirus claims 14 more lives, infects 348 others

Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,315. In the meantime, 410 patients remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 372 patients was stated to be critical and 50 of them were on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in Sindh. He said that in addition to the 14 deaths, 348 new cases of Covid-19 also emerged during the previous 24 hours after 10,918 tests were conducted, constituting a 3.2 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,978,835 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 257,088 cases were diagnosed, of whom 93.6 per cent or 240,676 patients had recovered, including 619 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 12,097 patients were battling Covid-19 in the province, of whom 11,680 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 410 at different hospitals. Of the 348 new cases, 183 were detected from Karachi, including 49 from District East, 45 from District Korangi, 30 from District Malir, 27 from District South, 17 from District West and 15 from District Central.