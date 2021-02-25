Doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients

LONDON: A doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting two patients at a hospital.

Tayabb Shah is accused of five sex assaults at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre between September 12 and September 25 last year. Nottinghamshire Police said the 38-year-old cannot attend his former workplace unless in a medical emergency for his own treatment, as part of his bail conditions.

Shah, formerly of Embley Road, Sherwood, Nottingham, was charged on Monday and will appear at the city’s magistrates’ court on March 23.