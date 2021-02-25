Tree plantation drive launched in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The schools’ safety cell of Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, in collaboration with UNICEF, launched a tree plantation campaign in schools of Lower Dir district on Wednesday.

An inauguration function was held at Government High School, Mian Banda where schoolteachers, students, local elders and administration officials were present.

The project manager of schools’ safety cell, Ummi Laila, and District Education Officer (DEO) Miftahuddin planted saplings in the school premises.

The assistant director education Muhammad Ayaz, district education officer Miftahud Din, SDEO Ali Haidar, divisional forest officer Muhammad Rashid SDFO Muqayyad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ummi Laila said that 30,000 plants would be planted by students in state-run schools of the district. She said the forest department would provide the plants free of cost.

On the occasion, Miftahuddin shed light on the importance of trees and directed the schools’ heads to motivate their students to actively participate in the plantation drive.