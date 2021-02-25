close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
February 25, 2021

PHF gives hockey shoes to Punjab U16 team

Sports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation presented hockey playing shoes to the Punjab team for winning the Under-16 National Championship held recently at Peshawar.

On the direction of President PHF Brigadier R Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General Olympian Muhammad Asif Bajwa gave shoes to the team.

Also present on the occasion were Manzoor Junior, Insaf Sports Cultural Wing President Iftikhar Elahi, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Col Asif Naz Khokhar, and Punjab coach Mujahid Afzal.

