Wahab not satisfied despite win

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi notched their first win from two games when they downed Multan Sultans by six wickets after a crunch fight here on Tuesday night.

Well-crafted 53 from Tom Kohler-Cadmore and sublime hitting from Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik in the death overs enabled Zalmi to chase a tough 194-run target with six balls to spare.

Despite the win, Zalmi’s skipper Wahab Riaz feels they did not bowl well. “We bowled very badly,” he said after the match. “We will learn from our mistakes because we know we will get the same types of wickets in the coming days as well. We have to make better plans against the opposition,” Wahab said.

However, he is happy with the playing mode of his brigade. “We have to play fearless cricket. I want the players to give their hundred percent. I want this and players are doing the same. I think it’s a good sign for me as the skipper,” he said.

Wahab himself has been expensive and knows he has to improve. “I haven’t done well. I am focusing on fitness. You have good and bad days and I want to get rid of bad days and I will come back very strong,” he said.

Wahab remained the most expensive of Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers in Tuesday’s game against Multan, conceding 51 runs in four overs without taking any wicket.

Asked if there was any fear when they lost two wickets in one over towards the end, Wahab said there was nothing to worry about. “It is a matter of belief. We had Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik who are our match-winners and there was no fear. Upfront we have to give credit to Tom, Imam and Kamran the way they started and went deep. At the end of the day it was a team effort.”