Indian activist granted bail over farmer protests

NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Tuesday granted a 22-year-old climate activist bail, 10 days after she was detained on sedition charges for her alleged role in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests, foreign media reported. Disha Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. She was arrested on Feb. 13 at her home in the southern city of Bengaluru by New Delhi police. The police, who had detained Ravi for questioning, said she was a “key conspirator” in the “formulation and dissemination” of a protest document, which the authorities are calling a “toolkit.” They said the document spread misinformation about the months-long protests by farmers and “tarnished the image of India.”

In its decision, the court said the evidence produced by police against Ravi was scanty. It said a “call for violence” that police alleged was in the document she shared was “conspicuously absent.”

“Sedition cannot be invoked to minister to wounded vanity of the government,” the court added. “Even our founding fathers accorded due respect to divergence of opinion by recognizing the freedom of speech and expression as an inviolable fundamental right.”

Police had said the document Ravi shared on social media indicated there was a “conspiracy” behind the violence in which one protester was killed and hundreds of police and demonstrators were injured. She was booked under the sedition law, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Prosecutions under the colonial-era law are rare, but successive governments have used it to silence journalists, critics and dissents. Official data show that Modi’s government has used the law more than any other — up by nearly 30%.