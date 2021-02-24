Breach develops in canal, villages inundated

SUKKUR: A 30-foot-wide breach developed in the Lundaki Minor from RD-87 near village Aliabad in District Nawabshah, inundating hundreds of acres of wheat crop and other seasonal crops. Reports said that on Tuesday, a 30-foot-wide breach from RD-87 inundated village Manak Rahu, Daim Chandio and others. Villagers shifted their goods from their houses to safer places due to apprehension of collapse of their muddy houses. Victims of the breach accused irrigation officials of being responsible for their damages as they had not paid attention to their complaints of erosion of the sides of Lundaki Minor. Victims demanded the drainout of the breach water from their houses and compensation for their damage. Meanwhile, villagers and irrigation staff, after seven hours of hectic efforts, repaired the breach.