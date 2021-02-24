Opposition accuses Punjab govt of rigging in by-polls

LAHORE: Opposition on Tuesday criticised the Punjab government for alleged rigging in the by-elections and stealing people's mandate.

The PA session, which was summoned on the requisition of opposition, could continue for only one day. During the session, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) legislators hurled accusations of rigging at the government.

Sardar Awais Leghari of PML-N and PPP-P Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza alleged that the government had set up new records of rigging in the by-elections especially in Daska.

However, Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan denied the allegations of opposition and claimed that the vote bank of PTI witnessed an increase in the by-polls as compared to the last general elections.