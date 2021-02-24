close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

Narowal passenger train restored

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

LAHORE: Narowal Passenger Train under public-private partnership for the convenience of people has been resorted.

Narowal Passenger Train (211UP/212DN) will run from March 1, 2021. The train will leave Lahore at 6.30 am. It will stop at Badamibagh, Shahdara Bagh, Sri Rampura, Kala Khatai, Narang, Mehta Soja, Badumlahi, Raia Khas, Pejuwali Railway stations. The train will leave Narowal at 3.30pm and reach Lahore Railway Station at 6 pm stopping at Pejuwali, Raia Khas, Badumlahi, Mehta Soja, Narang, Kala Khatai, Sri Rampura, Shahdara Bagh and Badamibagh.

