Buzdar chairs meeting of PTI, PML-Q Senate candidates

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PML-Q candidates for holding consultations for the upcoming Senate election.

Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Barrister Ali Zafar, Dr Zarqa Taimoor, Aon Abbas Pabbi and Kamil Ali Agha attended the meeting while Saif Ullah Khan Niazi participated through video link. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and special coordinator to CM for political affairs Aun Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

The meeting held a detailed deliberation on the strategy for the success of candidates and various proposals came under discussion. The chief minister stated that PTI and PML-Q candidates would succeed and a strategy had been devised in this regard. The assembly members' groups will be constituted and the best coordination between the candidates and the groups concerned would be ensured, he said.

A parliamentary party meeting will also be convened soon to brief the parliamentarians about the voting procedures, he added. The government alliance will achieve success as the opposition is unconcerned about the public and it is only interested in making hue and cry, concluded the CM.