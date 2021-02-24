Biden, Trudeau meet to smoothen US-Canadian ties

Washington: US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet by video Tuesday to calm the waters after the turbulent Donald Trump era, renewing an emphasis on the neighbors, far-reaching alliance.

The White House is touting that the extensive talks -- held by video because of the Covid-19 pandemic -- will provide a "roadmap" for future relations. Trump, who recategorized Canada and other traditional US allies as often hostile competitors, had a sometimes tense personal relationship with Trudeau.

By contrast, Biden and Trudeau are pulling out all the stops to change the mood music. The first foreign leader to call the Democrat after he defeated Trump was Trudeau and the first foreign leader Biden called after getting into the Oval Office was Trudeau.