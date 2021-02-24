People have shown distrust in PTI govt: PML-N

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that the people of the entire country have shown distrust in Imran Khan.

She said this while talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. She said as Imran Khan called Jehangir Tareen to help him in Senate elections, the price of sugar crossed Rs100 per kg.

Azma Bukhari stated that confusion of the Punjab government after the Daska and Wazirabad elections could be gauged from the statements of the government spokespersons. She said the N-League was getting a lead of thousands in Daska when several polling stations were closed. She said how could we accept the results where polling did not take place. She questioned Firdous Ashiq Awan and the Punjab government why those who opened fire were not caught by police. She alleged those who fired shots on the polling day were the members of Tiger Force led by Usman Dar.

“The habit of stealing votes in the 2118 elections would no longer go away. We will not allow vote theft,” she stated. She said all the tampered forms 45 had been submitted to the Election Commission. “The only solution is re-election in the entire of NA-75 constituency,” she said.

Talking about PDM’s future strategy, she said, “Presently we will stay in the assemblies and expose the government.” She said in Daska thousands of voters were stopped from casting their vote under a planned conspiracy. Replying to a question, she said Maryam Nawaz was not going out of the country and she herself had already said this many times.