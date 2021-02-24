Tevta to start virtual kitchen programme for students

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that Tevta will start a virtual kitchen programme for its graduates of culinary and food courses.

This programme will provide job opportunities to 5,000 students as they will be able to earn money through Foodpanda mobile app, he added. He was addressing the MoU signing ceremony here on Tuesday at Tevta Secretariat. CEO Foodpanda Noman Sikandar and COO Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present on occasion.

Tevta chairperson said Tevta was moving forward on its new vision of provision of demand-driven courses along with economic opportunities. He said Tevta was providing its students with an opportunity to be part of Foodpanda through this programme. By becoming part of this programme, Tevta students would be able to earn money by preparing food while being at their homes through Foodpanda, he said.

Ali Salman Siddique noted that this programme would help in the enhancement of entrepreneurship culture in the province. This step is part of Digital Tevta as students while using the mobile app Foodpanda would be able to take orders for food preparation, he said, adding that students who are not able to get any job or start their own business, would be able to take benefit from this programme.Foodpanda CEO Noman Sikandar said that Foodpanda was working with 4,000 home chefs and they were generating Rs30 million.