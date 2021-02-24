Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with chances of rain/snowfall was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Kalam 27, Malam Jabba 17, Peshawar, Balakot 13, Dir (Upper 13, Lower 06), Mirkhani 07, Saidu Sharif 06, Drosh, Parachinar 04, Takht Bai 02, Astore, Chillas 06, Bagrote 04, Bunji 03, Gilgit 02, Quetta (PBO 02, Samugli 01), Muzaffarabad (A/P 02, City 02), Garhi Dupatta 01 and Islamabad (City 01). Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 12.8°C and maximum was 28°C.