Wed Feb 24, 2021
AFP
February 24, 2021

Indian climate activist wins bail

World

NEW DELHI: An Indian climate change activist was granted bail on Tuesday 10 days after being arrested for allegedly creating a “toolkit” to help the country’s farmer protests that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg. The arrest of 22-year-old Disha Ravi on charges of sedition -- which can carry a sentence of life imprisonment -- sparked fierce criticism from activists and India’s opposition politicians.

