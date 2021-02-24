close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
‘Spy for Egypt’ goes on trial

World

BERLIN: A German man went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly spying for Egypt while he was working in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office. Egypt-born Amin K. is accused of exploiting his privileged position in the office to pass on information to Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) between 2010 and 2019.

