‘Spy for Egypt’ goes on trial

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: A German man went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly spying for Egypt while he was working in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office. Egypt-born Amin K. is accused of exploiting his privileged position in the office to pass on information to Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) between 2010 and 2019.