SSGC to hold first physical open court for customers

After holding nearly 30 virtual Khuli Kachehris, or open courts, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will hold its first physical open court on Thursday (tomorrow).

A statement released by the gas company said that the SSGC will hold its first physical ‘Khuli Kachehri: Rubaru’ at 10:30am tomorrow at its office near the Hassan Square. SSGC Managing Director Imran Maniar, along with the senior management of the gas company, will address customers’ complaints regarding billing, low pressure, no gas and distribution, as well as new connection queries, on the spot.

Khuli Kachehris are being held under the directives of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit to provide customers a transparent platform to register their complaints and get real-time resolution on their queries. In the e-Kachehris, a large number of customer complaints were resolved.

Regional e-Kachehris were also held for customers based in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana and Quetta. The series of open courts was initiated in May last year during the Covid-19 lockdown.