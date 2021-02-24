close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
February 24, 2021

Governor summons PA session

Karachi

February 24, 2021

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday summoned the new session of the provincial assembly. The summoning orders by the governor states: “In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under the clause (a) of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and other provisions enabling me in this behalf, I, Imran Ismail, Governor of Sindh, hereby summon the Sindh Assembly to meet on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Sindh Assembly building.”

