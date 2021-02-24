Haining extends Edinburgh contract

EDINBURGH: Scotland back-row forward Nick Haining has extended his Edinburgh contract. The 30-year-old has made 19 appearances since joining from Bristol in the summer of 2019 and won his first Scotland cap last year.

“I’m really excited and proud to extend my contract at Edinburgh Rugby,” he said.

“I’ve settled really well in both the city and the club. Everyone was really welcoming from the get-go and I’ve formed some really solid friendships among the players. My partner Efia and I have really enjoyed everything Edinburgh has to offer and, with our son Henry being born, we wanted to extend our stay and raise him in a really wonderful city.”