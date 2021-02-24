Hand-grenades hurled at police post in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified persons hurled two hand-grenades at a police post early morning on Tuesday.

The police said that unknown motorcyclists threw two hand-grenades into the Muslim Bazaar Police Post.

They said that one of the hand-grenades exploded with a big bang but luckily it caused no loss of life and damage to property.

Soon after the first explosion, the personnel of Bomb Disposal Unit were called, who successfully defused the other hand-grenade.

No militant group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. The police have started a search operation to arrest the accused.