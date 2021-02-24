People highlight issue at Lower Dir open forum

TIMERGARA: Following directives of the provincial government, the Lower Dir district administration on Tuesday held an open forum at district council hall to address grievances of the public.

Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dir,r Captain (retd) Aun Haider Gondal, additional deputy commissioner, finance, Tariq Jamal, assistant commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali district health officer (DHO) Dr Nazeer Ahmad and other officials attended the event.

The public highlighted various issues, including unannounced power shutdown, encroachments in various bazaars, sale of drugs and narcotics in Timergara and Munda, poor sanitation in various bazaars, sale of sub-standard snacks in schools and bazaars.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said all the highlighted issues were noted and would be assigned to the departments concerned through the citizen portal as per direction of the provincial government.

He directed heads of all line departments to resolve the issues within the shortest possible time and share their progress report with him.

The AC and TMO Timergara were directed to hold a meeting with president anjuman-i-Tajiran to keep dustbins in front of their shops, hotels and properly dispose of the garbage in the large dustbins installed by TMA at various points at bazaar.

Both the officers were tasked to identify suitable places for shifting of fruit and vegetable Market outside the bazaar.