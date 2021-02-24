close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
February 24, 2021

School sealed

Peshawar

February 24, 2021

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday sealed Government Higher Secondary School for a week after four of its students tested positive for the Covid-19.

The tehsil municipal administration also started disinfecting the building and imposed the restrictions on the entry of people into its premises.

