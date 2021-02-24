School sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The district administration on Tuesday sealed Government Higher Secondary School for a week after four of its students tested positive for the Covid-19.
The tehsil municipal administration also started disinfecting the building and imposed the restrictions on the entry of people into its premises.