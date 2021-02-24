close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

2,801 children vaccinated against various diseases in N Waziristan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

MIRANSHAH: The health department organised medical camps to vaccinate children against various diseases in different parts of the district.

The medical camps were organised on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and District Health Officer Dr Ikram Safi in which 2,801 children were vaccinated against various diseases.

The five-day medical camps were held in the far off areas of Dattakhel, including Tarmor, Shirani, Titnarai, Doga, Kanirogha, Daigan, Muhammadkhel, Mumirogha and Birman. DSV Khushdil Khan supervised the medical camps.

He said that access to these areas was very difficult as they are too far away. He said that children of these areas were vulnerable to various diseases for which vaccination was carried out.

Latest News

More From Peshawar