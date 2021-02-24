close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
Telephone exchange installed at cadet college

Peshawar

 
February 24, 2021

WANA: A mini-telephone exchange was installed at the cadet college Spinkai in South Waziristan.

The Frontier Corps, South, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) jointly made efforts to install the mini-telephone exchange at the cadet college to facilitate the cadets and the staff members. The installation of the telephone exchange will help the students to stay in touch with their families.

