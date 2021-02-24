close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

Du Plessis joins Quetta as Gayle's replacement

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

KARACHI: South Africa’s most experienced batsman Faf du Plessis has joined Quetta Gladiators as cover for Chris Gayle who was scheduled to depart for the West Indies for joining his national side ahead of their home series against Sri Lanka.

Faf had been roped in as a partial replacement for Gayle already. He had made his PSL debut last year when he represented Peshawar Zalmi in the playoffs.

