Defence counsel pleads for PTI leader’s bail

KARACHI: The administrative judge of the Anti-Terrorism Courts on Monday directed the special public prosecutor to submit his arguments on the bail applications moved by the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Police have detained Sheikh along with his five accomplices in four criminal cases pertaining to violence, hindering electoral process during the by-polls in provincial constituency PS-88, besides obstructing and attacking government officials during demolition of his allegedly illegal farmhouse.

On Monday, the PTI leader moved his bail applications in two cases registered at the Memon Goth police station. His attorney, Amir Mansoob Qureshi, argued before the court that there was no direct allegation against his client, except for instigating people for violence, firing, attempt to murder and causing terror during the by-polls on February 16 for which there is no evidence. He pleaded for granting bail to Haleem Sheikh as the sections of Pakistan Penal Code incorporated in the case were bailable, except for Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. In the second case, the defence counsel submitted before the judge that the officials of anti-encroachment force and police tried to demolish a farmhouse owned by his client in Solangi Goth on February 6.