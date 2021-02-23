Couple, woman arrested; infant recovered

MARDAN: Police arrested a man, his wife and another woman after they stole an infant from District Headquarters Hospital and also recovered the baby.

Following a tip-off, District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan sent a team from the City Police Station which traced Samiullah, his wife Roshan Zari and Fareeda, residents of Shankar, and also recovered the baby.

The police said that the father of the infant, Bahar Ali, informed them that his wife had been hospitalised after feeling labour pains but that two women along with a man had picked the baby from the hospital and fled the premises. The police said they were interrogating the arrestees to find out if they were also involved in other such cases.

Meanwhile, the police arrested eight accused, who had opened fire over a land dispute killing a minor girl the other day. In a raid, the cops arrested eight accused and recovered four pistols from their possession. A spokesman for the police said raids were underway to arrest of the remaining accused in the case.