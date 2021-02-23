close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 23, 2021

5 of family killed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five people including three females were killed over a dispute on a three-marla plot in Landi Akhun Ahmad area on Monday.An official of the capital city police said that one Mukarram Shah his wife Yasmeen, son Zubair and daughters Sitara and Kulsoom were killed when their relative Maarif allegedly opened fire inside their house. The police started conducting raids to arrest the accused.

