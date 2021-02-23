5 of family killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Five people including three females were killed over a dispute on a three-marla plot in Landi Akhun Ahmad area on Monday.An official of the capital city police said that one Mukarram Shah his wife Yasmeen, son Zubair and daughters Sitara and Kulsoom were killed when their relative Maarif allegedly opened fire inside their house. The police started conducting raids to arrest the accused.