Senate elections: PTI candidate Saifullah Abro’s nomination papers rejected

KARACHI: The appellate bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected nomination papers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Saifullah Abro for the Senate elections.

The election tribunal declared the returning officer’s decision as void.Abro had filed nomination papers on the PTI ticket to contest the Senate elections from Sindh on technocrat seat. His nomination papers were approved by the returning officer but challenged in the appellate tribunal of the SHC.

As many as eight appeals were filed against the acceptance and rejection of the Senate nomination papers from Sindh. Two appeals were filed against Abro’s candidature by GM Khan and Shahid Ali, while an appeal was filed against the acceptance of PTI’s Faisal Vawda’s nomination papers for a general seat by Qadir Khan Mandokhail.Besides, an appeal was filed against Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Palwasha Khan by Indus Lawyers Forum’s Aaqib Rajpar.

The Senate nomination of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) candidate Shahab Imam was also confronted before the appellate bench of the SHC. MQM-P’s Rauf Siddiqui and Syed Khizer Ali Zaidi, and Yashaullah Khan Afghan of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) also challenged the returning officer’s decisions before the court against the rejection of their nomination papers.