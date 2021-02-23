Rizwan confident despite defeat

KARACHI: Having put 150 on the board on Sunday night, Multan Sultans slipped from a winning position and eventually lost the game by three wickets against former two-time champions Islamabad United who owed it to English all-rounder Lewis Gregory who hit unbeaten 49.

Multan Sultans newly-appointed skipper Mohammad Rizwan feels they were a few runs short. “We were ten to 15 runs short,” Rizwan said after the match. “The way we attacked in the beginning our end was not that good and so we were 15 runs short but despite that our boys put in their best and took the game until the end,” Rizwan said.

He himself was the star performer for Multan with a superb 71. “A loss is a loss and everybody knows that but what I feel is and am happy with is that our boys made a fantastic effort,” Rizwan was quick to add.

Asked whether he had made any changes in his batting, he said that he leaves it to God. “The best thing is that I leave it to God. I have worked hard and I have neither compromised on it nor I ever will,” said Rizwan, who has been in prolific form with the bat for the last few months.

“Every body knows that I am not afraid of anything whether it is swinging conditions or otherwise. I want to face challenges and Allah helps me,” the stumper said. Asked about his captaincy for Multan, Rizwan said he does not feel any issue.

“If you pick up our team and analyse you will find we have the most experienced players who all have been captains at the major levels in the past and so it’s easy for me to serve as skipper. I have told them in the meeting that each player himself is his own captain. If we take our personal responsibility then it will be easy for us,” Rizwan said.

He said his team has gelled well. “Our team is well-gelled and everybody sees this. Shahid bhai, Sohaib Maqsood and James Vince, all are trying to make extra effort and what we want is happening and it’s a big thing for us,” Rizwan said.

Just ahead of the HBL PSL-6, Multan Sultans brought in Rizwan as their new skipper, replacing Shan Masood under whose captaincy Multan qualified for the play-offs last year after having finished at the summit of the points table.

Rizwan acknowledged Shan’s contribution in the team’s make-up and injecting energy into the side which is rated as one of the favourites for this year’s event. “Shan has supported us well,” Rizwan said. “I was just new in the team and Shan had a hand in the team’s composition and he really put energy into the team. He is a lovely and humble guy,” he said.

Rizwan was happy to have fans witnessing the game. “Everything is due to the crowd. Our respect also is due to fans and we really enjoy matches in their presence,” said Rizwan.