Minor girl killed as rivals trade fire in Mardan

MARDAN: A 10-year-old girl was killed when two rival groups traded fire over a land dispute in the limits of Par Hoti Police Station, police and local sources said.

The sources added that Rahim Gul alias Tawani, a resident of Sangmarmar, told the police that his daughter Akhtara was present in her street when two rival groups Imtiaz Ahmad, Asad, Zarshad, Hasnain, Imad Ali, Ajmal, Khalid, Abbas Khan, residents of Par Hoti, and Sohail, Qasim, Musim, residents of Sangmarmar exchanged fire over a land dispute.

As a result, his daughter Akhatara, 10, died on the spot. The police registered a case against the accused under section 302,324,148 and 149 and started investigation.