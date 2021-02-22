Nowshera by-polls: Pervaiz Khattak accuses ECP of facilitating PML-N’s victory

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak has alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has helped the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to steal the public mandate.

Addressing as chief guest at the final match of a cricket tournament at Pahari Katikhel here, he claimed that the Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate had won the by-election in the provincial assembly constituency PK-63.

Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Natural Resources Dr Imran Khan Khattak, Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee Idress Khattak, the losing candidate Mian Mohammad Umar Kakakhel, Ishan Khattak and others were also present on the occasion.

Pervaiz Khattak said that the ECP had helped the PML-N to steal the public mandate, claiming that he had all the “proofs”. He said that federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Murad Saeed would speak at a press conference in Islamabad today (Monday) along with Mian Mohammad Umar Kakakhel, MNA Dr Imran Khattak and a panel of lawyers to share all the details with the media. He alleged that the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan were hand-in-glove with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to pave the way for the defeat of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Mian Mohammad Umar Kakakhel.