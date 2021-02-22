NAP implementation must for sustainable peace: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his condolences over the demise of five Pakistan Army’s soldiers in South and North Waziristan. Bilawal condemned the terrorist attacks on the security check- post in South Waziristan. He said the nation is proud of its armed forces. Complete implementation of National action plan is imperative for sustainable and long-term peace.