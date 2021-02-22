Clerics urge govt to fully implement NAP

LAHORE: Clerics and representatives of different political organisations and religious schools of thought have called on the government to fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP) and ensure legislation on the draft of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan'.

While addressing Ulema-Mashaykh Convention, which held in Faisalabad here on Sunday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), clerics and representatives of different religious schools of thought stated that government had represented emotions of Muslim Ummah on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and on the belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH).

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony presided over the Ulema-Mashaykh Convention. The clerics lauded role of the government stating that the ruling government has been playing a responsible role for protection of Masajid and madaris, adding that endeavours are being made to restraint misuse of blasphemy law in the country, which is very imperative.

The clerics also stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has represented the emotions and whims of entire Muslim Ummah on the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH). Religious scholars of different religious schools of thought, while addressing Ulema-Mashaykh Convention, also underlined that mosques and madaris will not become part of any confrontational movement, which aim at fanning chaos and anarchy in the country. The clerics also urged on political organisations of ruling party and opposition parties to settle their differences amicably through peaceful negotiations without resorting to agitational politics.

Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan are the guardians of the rights of minorities, and incumbent government is making efforts at every level to solve the problems of minorities, said clerics and religious scholars. The clerics also stated that good news will be made soon regarding the Evacuee Trust Properties Amendment Bill.

The clerics also announced that during the month of March, Stability of Pakistan and Ulema-Mashaykh conferences and seminars will be held across the country.

Among keynote religious scholars present at Ulema-Mashaykh Convention include, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pataf, Maulana Habibur Rehman Abid, Allama Ghulam Akbar Saqi, Maulana Muzammil Hussain, Maulana Hanif Bhatti, Maulana Nasrullah, Maulana Aminul Haq Ashrafi, Allama Ismatullah Muawiyah, Maulana Izharul Haq, Mian Irshad Mujahid, Maulana Aqeel Rehman Zubair, Maulana Abdul Rauf, Maulana Tanveer Chauhan, Hamza Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Saqib Munir, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi, Maulana Shoaib Bukhari, Maulana Yasir Alvi, Hafiz Kifayatullah, Qari Abu Bakr Siddiq Usmani, Qari Usman, Maulana Nawas, Maulana Adnan Abbasi, Maulana Obaid-ur-Rehman, Qari Ashiq Elahi and Others.

The religious scholars, while addressing the convention, stated that every Muslim is a guardian of the belief in the finality of Prophethood and Namoos-e-Risalat. They added that the anti-Pakistan forces are trying to create discord and confrontation among different religious schools of thought in the country. The clerics stated that all the religious schools of thought and religious sects should deemed respect for one another. Strict action should be taken in accordance of NAP against all those elements making violation of the draft of 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' and those violating the Unified Code of Conduct.

Addressing the convention, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the state of Pakistan will not allow any group or sect to promote and patronise hateful speech in the country. Elements, who used to target Blasphemy Law, are raising the names of Namoos-e-Risalat and Belief in the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) for their political objectives. Today, Masajid and madaris are safer than in previous governments, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, adding that problems of seminaries relating registration, bank accounts and their following renewal have been resolved. New examination boards for madaris will strengthen these madaris and reinforce their respective educational mechanism. "We ensured protection of mosques and madaris in the past and will continue to do so today", said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

"Some people are trying to create fear in madaris", Ashrafi said, adding that there would be no change in the religious curriculum of madaris. No one can and will take away the freedom and autonomy of madaris, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. PTI government has devised a system for registration of seminaries with the Ministry of Education, which is a historic achievement, Ashrafi said. He said that conspiracies are being hatched to tarnish the image of Pakistan's security institutions, authorities and judiciary.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine through a resolution in the convention, the United Nations Human Rights bodies and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were called upon to take immediate action to liberate the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians from Indian and Israeli domination.

In another resolution, the clerics and participants of Ulema-Mashaykh Convention strongly condemned the continuous attacks of Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia and said that the security, stability and defence of the Harmain Al-Sharifain is dear to every Muslim. The government of Pakistan and the Ulema and religious fraternity assure Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabian government their complete support and cooperation. It was announced in the convention that Ulema-Mashaykh conventions will also be held in different cities across Pakistan as per following schedule, February 24 in Islamabad, February 28 in Lahore, March 08 in Sargodha and March 16-17 in Karachi.