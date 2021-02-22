Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to set up its regional culture centre in Jamshoro, Sindh. A memorandum of understanding was signed by the PNCA with the Sindh Department of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities here during a special ceremony on Sunday. DG of the PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed and Sindh culture and tourism secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari signed the agreement.