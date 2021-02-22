close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

Minor girl killed as rivals trade fire in Mardan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2021

MARDAN: A 10-year-old girl was killed when two rival groups traded fire over a land dispute in the limits of Par Hoti Police Station, police and local sources said.

The sources added that Rahim Gul alias Tawani, a resident of Sangmarmar, told the police that his daughter Akhtara was present in her street when two rival groups Imtiaz Ahmad, Asad, Zarshad, Hasnain, Imad Ali, Ajmal, Khalid, Abbas Khan, residents of Par Hoti, and Sohail, Qasim, Musim, residents of Sangmarmar exchanged fire over a land dispute. As a result, his daughter Akhatara, 10, died on the spot. The police have registered cases.

Latest News

More From Top Story