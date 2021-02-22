Pervaiz Asharf, Fazlur Rehman discuss PDM strategy for joint Senate candidate

ISLAMABAD: The contacts among the allied parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) expedited to finalise the strategy for the success of the PDM candidates in the upcoming Senate elections.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman held the meeting and vowed to continue the joint efforts for the success of the joint candidates of the PDM in the upcoming Senate elections.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, who is also a Vice President of PDM, was assigned by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to make the contacts with all the allied parties of the PDM and other political parties for the success of the joint candidates of the PDM. During the meeting, the matters of the upcoming Senate elections with focus on the joint strategy and long march of the PDM came under discussion.

According to sources, focus of the meeting between both was remained on finalising the joint candidates of the PDM from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was decided that this issue will be take up with other allied parties of the PDM and the final decision would be taken before February 25, the last day of the withdrawal.

The PPP wanted that the PDM may agree on the name of Farhatullah Babar as a joint candidate of the PDM on the technocrat seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is expected that informal meeting of the PDM will be held within day or two finalise the PDM joint candidates from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When contacted Raja Pervez Ashraf said the PDM was stood united and would move ahead for the success in the upcoming Senate elections.

Pervez Ashraf said the recent results of the by-election had exposed the lies of the PTI with giving votes to PDM. “The recent results of the by-elections are charge sheet against the PTI government,” he said. He said the people of Pakistan had rejected the PTI performance of two and half years as its two half years were only tale of U-turns and false promises and dashed hopes.

“From the industrialists to common man have rejected the PTI government due to its incapability to run the government,” he said. Former premier said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had deceived the people of Pakistan with its ineffective policies as in election campaign of PTI was on high price hike and inflation and even claimed that the PTI will control the inflation and create jobs.

He said the tariff of electricity was reached at average of Rs28 per unit, despite the international petroleum prices were at $60 per barrel. “When the PPP was in power, electricity tariff was about Rs4 per unit despite the international petroleum prices at that time was at peak of $140 per barrel,” he said.