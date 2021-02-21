Badminton championship held

Rawalpindi : The 1st Faculty and Staff Badminton Championship was organized by the Directorate of Sports at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while eight teams from different departments participated in the championship under men’s double category.

The final match was won by the Administration team comprising Nadeem Ahmad Malik Principal Officer Public Relations & Publication and Fazeel Sultan Assistant Registrar Purchase while the faculty team comprising Dr. Awais and Dr. Muhmmad

Kashif of Veterinary Faculty declared as runner up with a score of 19-21, 21-18, 21-13.

At the end, the Chief Guest Dr. Qamar uz Zaman distributed Trophies and certificates among the players and also appreciated the efforts of players and the Sports Department.