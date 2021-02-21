JAC to organise national convention on HEC’s performance

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) -- a group of like-minded faculty members struggling against the associated degree programme recently introduced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, has decided in a meeting to organise a national convention on the HEC’s performance on March 18 at Karachi University.

The meeting held on Thursday also formed committees assigning them to make arrangements for the convention.

The central organising committee will be responsible for the coordination and overall management of the convention and the finance committee will be responsible for generating funds to meet the expense.

The advocacy and mobilisation committee will launch a nationwide campaign against the HEC's faulty policies among key stakeholders, including universities, colleges, students, media, civil society, lawyers, and political leadership and decision makers.

“We have been struggling for the past three months. The HEC has now become a most incompetent body which has ruined our public sector universities,” the JAC said.

“We are confronting with the powerful national and international mafia, but we are not afraid. We have come out to protect our sacred autonomy and our educational system for the sake of students from the lower middle and middle class families.”