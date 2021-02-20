Police arrest Murtaza Chandio

SUKKUR: SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Shaikh on Friday confirmed that the police had arrested Murtaza Chandio, who carried Rs one million head money. Murtaza is the primary accused who had killed Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio back in 2018 in Mehar. The SSP said the police a few days ago had arrested Zulfiqar Chandio, another accused.

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken suo motu notice of the triple murder and ordered the IGP Sindh to ensure the arrest of nominated killers in the FIR. He said that on Friday, the police set checking points and arrested Murtaza Chandio.